Raiders vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Raiders and Chargers will look to get a head start on the other in terms of jockeying for position in the AFC West and chasing down the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs.
With some new pieces joining the roster via free agency and the NFL Draft, should we target those players to factor into the play calling more than oddsmakers suggest in terms of betting anytime touchdown scorers?
I'm looking at Chargers running back Gus Edwards as well as Raiders tight end Brock Bowers as my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for this one. Read why below!
Raiders vs. Chargers Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks
- Gus Edwards (+240)
- Brock Bowers (+330)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gus Edwards
The Chargers inked Edwards to a legitimate contract with guaranteed money and with the familiarity between the new Chargers coaching staff and the Baltimore Ravens makes me bullish in the running backs role around the goal line.
Last season in Baltimore, even with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Edwards had 13 rushing touchdowns.
If the Chargers get near the end zone, this is Edwards’ role and I like him to find the end zone at this number, which translates to an implied probability of 29%.
Brock Bowers
The Raiders used a first round pick on Bowers to help improve its passing game, so I’m going to try and jump on the bandwagon quickly before his price trends downward as he proves he is going to be a key weapon in the offense.
Bowers is one of the best tight end prospects to enter the pro ranks and will be working with quarterback Gardner Minshew, who focused on working with tight ends often last season playing for the Indianapolis Colts for more than half the year.
The likes of Mo-Allie Cox and Zach Ogletree each were among the top four in receiving touchdowns last season with Indianapolis while Minshew started.
Yes, it’s a new offense, but Minshew clearly has focused on tight ends in the past and I’ll key in on the Las Vegas play calling to focus on its first round pick.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.