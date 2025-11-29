Raiders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Chargers Will Cruise Past Raiders)
The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off their BYE week and will need to string together some wins to hang on to their spot in the NFL postseason.
Thankfully, they'll ease back into their action when they take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 action. Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game, and then I'll predict the final score.
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-110)
- Chargers -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +420
- Chargers -560
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-104)
- UNDER 41.5 (-118)
The spread for this game has remained steady throughout the week. The total has increased half a point from 41 to 41.5.
Raiders vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Chargers:
I know the Raiders have wins over the Patriots and Titans, but I'm ready to announce them as the worst team in the NFL. Not only do they have little talent or skill, especially on offense, but they have seemingly given up on the season. They're 31st in DVOA and 27th in net yards per play. Their offense is last in EPA per play and 30th in success rate. Their defense has some redeeming qualities at times, but they're not good enough to carry a team like a Browns defense is.
The Chargers should feel a bit fresh off their BYE. I would have my doubts laying many points on the Chargers against any competent team in the NFL because I think their metrics are the definition of average, but they should have no problem cruising past the Raiders.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. I do think there's something to be said for the Raiders moving on from their offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly. While they still struggle from a talent perspective, a fresh set of eyes calling the plays for this team could lead to them putting up some points.
Final score prediction: Raiders 20, Chargers 37
