Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will throw down in an AFC West matchup in the opening week of the 2024 NFL season.
The Chargers promise to be one of the more fascinating teams to follow this season in the first year under Jim Harbaugh, who signed with the team after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship.
Can Harbaugh start off his second stint in the NFL with a win? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +3 (+100)
- Chargers -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Raiders +145
- Chargers -175
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 0-0
- Chargers record: 0-0
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Raiders went 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games in 2023
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Raiders' last 18 games
- Raiders are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games in 2023
- Chargers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents
Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable
- Davante Adams, WR - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Joey Bosa, LB - Questionable
- DJ Chark Jr., WR - Questionable
- Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable
Raiders vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Wilkins: The Raiders made one of the best acquisitions of the offseason when they signed Christian Wilkins, the former Miami Dolphin. He had his best season of his career in 2023, racking up nine sacks and 65 total tackles. Adding him on the defensive line alongside Maxx Crosby is going to make the Raiders' pass-rush a scary unit to face.
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: With Keenan Allen now in Chicago, the Chargers are desperate to find out who their No. 1 receiver will be. Ladd McConkey, the No. 34 overall pick from Georgia, has a chance to fill that role. It's a lot to ask of a rookie receiver, but if the Chargers want to contend in the AFC this season, they need McConkey to step up early and often in 2024.
Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
I broke down in the Week 1 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the UNDER in this AFC West showdown:
I think both these teams are going to be much better defensively than offensively this season, especially at the start of the season.
The Raiders had a top-10 defense last season once Antonio Pierce took over, finishing seventh in opponent points per game (19.5). They further improved their defense by making one of the best offseason signings in the NFL, adding Christian Wilkins to their defensive line.
Then there are the Chargers, who were horrifically bad on defense last season, but if there's one area that Jim Harbaugh can make an immediate impact in it's their defense. The signing of Bud Dupree should also give them a small boost on that side of the football.
I'll take the UNDER in this AFC West showdown.
Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!