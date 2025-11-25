Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers somehow lost their BYE week. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars won in overtime, which was a terrible result for the Chargers' playoff hopes.
The good news is they're still very much alive in the postseason race, but will have to be sure they get past the imploding Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 action. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC West showdown.
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-108)
- Chargers -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders +425
- Chargers -590
Total
- OVER 41 (-112)
- UNDER 41 (-108)
Raiders vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders Record: 2-9
- Chargers Record: 7-4
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Raiders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Raiders' last seven games
- Chargers are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games vs. Raiders
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Raiders' last eight road games
- Raiders have lost nine straight games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chargers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Chargers' last 11 home games
- Chargers are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC West opponents
Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Ashton Jeanty, RB - Questionable
- Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, C - IR
- Brennan Jackson, LB - IR
- Kolton Miller, OT - IR
Chargers Injury Report
- Bobby Hart, OT - Questionable
- Omarion Hampton, RB - IR
- Joe Alt, OT - IR
- Rick Lovato, LS - Reserve-Ret
- Hassan Haskins, RB - IR
Raiders vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
- Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers
If the Chargers want to make the playoffs, they need their quarterback to start playing at an elite level. They can't afford him to have any more sub-par performances. He's averaging 244.6 passing yards per game for 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Limiting the turnovers will be a big step forward for Herbert.
Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points on the Chargers against their division rival:
I know the Raiders have wins over the Patriots and Titans, but I'm ready to announce them as the worst team in the NFL. Not only do they have little talent or skill, especially on offense, but they have seemingly given up on the season. They're 31st in DVOA and 27th in net yards per play. Their offense is last in EPA per play and 30th in success rate. Their defense has some redeeming qualities at times, but they're not good enough to carry a team like a Browns defense is.
The Chargers should feel a bit fresh off their BYE. I would have my doubts laying many points on the Chargers against any competent team in the NFL because I think their metrics are the definition of average, but they should have no problem cruising past the Raiders.
Pick: Chargers -9.5 (-112) via Caesars
