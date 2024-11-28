Raiders vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 (Bet on Brock Bowers)
In one of the rare instances in the NFL season, we don't have to wait three days to watch more NFL after Thursday Night Football. This week, we get a special Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
It's the only game for us to watch and bet on Friday, so let's take advantage of it by placing a few prop bets.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Player Props
- Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions (-105) via BetMGM
- Xavier Worthy OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via DraftKings
- Travis Kelce UNDER 5.5 Receptions (+112) via FanDuel
Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions (-105)
Brock Bowers, the Raiders' right end, is averaging 6.7 receptions per game this season and has seen double-digit targets in two straight games. There's a question surrounding who will be playing quarterback for the Raiders, but no matter who it is, Bowers should be their main target throughout the game.
It's worth noting the Chiefs have struggled to defend tight ends all season, which should set Bowers up for another big performance.
Xavier Worthy OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Xavier Worthy has seen an increased workload in recent weeks, seeing a combined 11 targets in their past two games. He has also gone OVER 32.5 receiving yards in each of those games. It's expected for rookies to start the season relatively slow and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins has taken the attention off Worthy, allowing him to increase his production.
Against the lowly Raiders offense, getting at least 33 receiving yards for a third straight game shouldn't be much to ask for.
Travis Kelce UNDER 5.5 Receptions (+112)
After three games in the middle of the season where Travis Kelce had huge performances, teams have locked in on him again and instead, Patrick Mahomes has looked more toward their backup tight end, Noah Gray.
Teams lost sight of Kelce thinking he was washed up but once he proved he still has some fuel left in the tank, teams are back to taking him out of the game and forcing Kansas City to win the game elsewhere. I think the Raiders will do the same and keep him to five receptions or fewer.
