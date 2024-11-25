Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs got back to their winning ways in Week 12, but in classic 2024 Chiefs fashion, they needed a last-second field goal to get past the Carolina Panthers. Now, they prepare for a special Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs beat the Raiders 27-20 in their first meeting in Week 8, but will now face a different quarterback in the rematch. With Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell sidelined with injuries, it looks like it will be former Falcons quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who will get the start.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this AFC West duel.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +13 (-110)
- Chiefs -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +525
- Chiefs -750
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 29
- Game Time: 3:00 pm et
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Raiders Record: 2-9
- Chiefs Record: 10-1
Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- Raiders are 2-9 straight up in their last 11 games played in Kansas City
- Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chiefs' last 10 games vs. AFC West opponents
Raiders vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Zamir White, RB - Questionable
- Cody Whitehair, G - Questionable
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Harrison Bryant, TE - Questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Peyton Hendershot, TE - Questionable
- Charles Omenihu, DE - PUP-R
- Isiah Pacheco, RB - IR-R
- Harrison Butker, K - IR
Raiders vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Desmond Ridder: If Aidan O'Connell isn't ready to play this weekend, the Raiders will be forced to start Desmond Ridder at quarterback. Ridder was the starter in Atlanta last season but was released by the team after an abysmal campaign resulted in a 7-10 record and the firing of head coach Arthur Smith. Ridder then signed with the Cardinals, but lost the backup quarterback spot to Clayton Tune. The Raiders would eventually sign Ridder off the Cardinals' practice squad. He has completed 16-of-26 passes in three appearances for the Raiders so far this season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs start quarterback has done enough to lead the team to a 10-1 record, but even Kansas City fans know he hasn't had his best season in 2024. If the Chiefs want to make a run at a third straight Super Bowl, they need to start playing better and that starts with Mahomes, who has thrown 11 interceptions this season.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs have been horrific at covering the spread this season, but this seems like the time they'll be able to do it. The Raiders offense has been arguably the worst in the NFL in 2024, ranking dead last in EPA per play. Now, I expect them to get even worse with Ridder at quarterback. Gardner Minshew has his flaws, but he can make something out of nothing at times, a trait that Ridder certainly doesn't possess.
If there's ever a team the Chiefs can have a bounce back performance against, especially defensively, it's this year's version of the Raiders. I'll lay the points with the defending champs.
Pick: Chiefs -13 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!