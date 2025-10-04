Raiders vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Fade Jonathan Taylor)
The Indianapolis Colts took their first step back of the season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. They'll try to get back on track when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 5 action.
Check out this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets if you want my best overall bet for this game. In this article, I'm going to break down my top prop bets, including Jonathan Taylor to go under his rushing yards total. Let's dive into them.
Raiders vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jonathan Taylor UNDER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-111) via Caesars
- Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+210) via BetMGM
Jonathan Taylor UNDER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Despite the Raiders being 1-3 on the season, their run defense has been a significant strength of theirs this season. Heading into Week 5, they rank second in opponent rush EPA and seventh in opponent rush success rate. That means the Colts would be wise to attack them through the air instead of trying to pound the rock with Jonathan Taylor. It's also worth noting that Taylor has gone over 76 yards just twice in his four games so far this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
The Raiders have given up the fourth most receiving yards to wide receivers this season, which could set up for a big game from Michael Pittman Jr., especially if the Colts struggle to get the ball moving on the ground. Pittman Jr. has reached 70+ receiving yards in two of his four games this season, so we're not asking too much for him to go over 50 yards in this game on Sunday.
Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+210)
The Colts have given up the second-most touchdowns to wide receivers this season, which will bode well for Jakobi Meyers, who has taken a step forward in his development in 2025. He leads the Raiders in targets (33), receptions (21), and yards (258). Despite that, he's yet to find the end zone. It's time for him to break his scoreless streak this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
