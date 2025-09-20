Raiders vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Deebo)
The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders are both searching for their second win in this Week 3 matchup.
Both teams started the season with a win before losses as slight underdogs in Week 2.
Which team will get back on track in Week 3?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for the Raiders vs. Commanders on Sunday, September 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Commanders
- Daniel Carlson OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-130 at BetMGM)
- Jakobi Meyers OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-120 at DraftKings)
- Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+215 at DraftKings)
Daniel Carlson OVER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-130 at BetMGM)
Look, I get it, betting on kickers isn’t exactly the most exciting thing in the world. But it can be profitable.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has attempted three field goals in each of the first two games of the season, making two in Week 1 and nailing all three last week. He routinely had multiple attempts for the Raiders last season, making at least two field goals in 10 of 17 games.
The Raiders' offense has shown that it can stall during drives, which has opened the door for Carlson to make five field goals thus far, all from at least 37 yards out.
The Commanders have allowed two field goals in each game thus far. Carlson is a good bet to continue both trends on Sunday.
Jakobi Meyers OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-120 at DraftKings)
Jakobi Meyers has been Geno Smith’s favorite target in Las Vegas so far, racking up 165 yards while hauling in 14 catches on 22 targets.
Meyers has had a catch of at least 24 yards in each game so far as well. In fact, he had two catches of 22 yards or more in Week 1, and a 20-yard catch to go along with his 25-yard reception last week.
The Packers’ passing game didn’t go long last week, but the Giants had both Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers go over their longest reception lines in Week 1.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+215 at DraftKings)
The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel in the offseason, and they’ve immediately put him to work this year. He ran for a touchdown in Week 1 and caught one in Week 2, and we’re getting +215 odds for him to score again this week?
Samuel may not be the clear-cut top choice in Washington with Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz both garnering 13 targets through two weeks, but the former 49er still leads the way with 14 catches on 18 targets.
DeMario Douglas hauled in a touchdown catch in Week 1 for the Patriots, and both Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston scored last week. Take these +215 odds and run.
