Raiders vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11 (Bet on De'Von Achane)
The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC clash in Week 11. The Dolphins will enter the game as touchdown favorites, which can scare some bettors away from betting on the spread.
If you'd rather dabble on some prop bets, you've come to the right place. I have three player props locked in for this game, including an anytime touchdown scorer. Let's dive into it.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Player Props
- De’Von Achane OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Alexander Mattison UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown (+310) via FanDuel
De’Von Achane OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
De'Von Achane going OVER his receiving yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 11:
Since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Dolphins' offense, they have begun using De'Von Achane as a receiver just as much as they've used him as a rusher. He has seen a combined 21 targets, hauling in 19 of them, over the past three weeks yet his receiving yards total is set at just 35.5 against a weak Raiders defense.
If a wide receiver was seeing as many targets as Achane is seeing, his yards total would be well above 35.5. I think Achane has a big game through the air for Miami on Sunday.
Alexander Mattison UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
I'm all the way out on Alexander Mattison. As a guy who has watched more Raiders games this season than he would care to admit, I can confidently say Mattison is the worst starting running back in the NFL. He continuously misses holes, fails to break tackles, and gives the Raiders nothing to lean on.
He's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and 33.4 yards per game this season. He'll have to go over his season average for us to lose this bet and considering I expect the Dolphins to take an early lead, the Raiders will have to abandon their run game early.
Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown (+310)
The Dolphins' tight end only has one touchdown on the season, but he's still been one of the most utilized pass-catchers on the team. He has the same amount of targets as Jaylen Waddle this season with 44, yet Waddle's odds of finding the end zone are much shorter. He has by far the best value on the Dolphins to score a touchdown on Sunday.
