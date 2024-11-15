Raiders vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Miami Stays Hot vs. Las Vegas)
The race for the final wild card spot in the AFC is still wide open and the Miami Dolphins have a breath of life. If they want any chance of getting back in the race, a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 is an absolute must.
The Raiders are coming off their BYE, but have shown little fight all season with an offense that has been one of the worst in the NFL.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +7.5 (-115)
- Dolphins -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders +300
- Dolphins -375
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
The Dolphins opened as 7-point favorites this week. The line then shifted to Dolphins -8, but has since shifted back down half a point to settle at Dolphins -7.5. The Total for the game has droped 1.5 points from 45.5 to 44.0.
Raiders vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm back the Dolphins to win and cover as significant favorites.
It may prove to be little too late for the Dolphins, but they looked to finally hit their stride for the first time this season on Monday night when they beat the Rams in convincing fashion. Now, they get to host one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Raiders in Week 11.
I'm going to fade the Raiders, who come into this game ranking dead last in EPA. I have no faith in their head coach, Antonio Pierce, who continually makes bad coaching decisions in every aspect, including personnel, game plan, and in-game decision-making. I can't imagine betting on this team or this offense against an offense as dynamic as what the Dolphins have to offer.
If I have to predict the final score, I must have a take on the total as well. That's no easy task in a game between an offense I have a lot of faith in and an offense that stinks. With that being said, I believe in the Dolphins offense enough that I think a total of 44 is a bit too low. Gardner Minshew can push the ball down the field enough at times to help the Raiders contribute to this total and then the Dolphins offense will do the rest.
Final score prediction: Dolphins 32, Raiders 13
