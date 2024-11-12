Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Miami Dolphins season isn't over quite yet. With no team making a move to lock up the final wild card spot in the AFC, Miami still has a breath of life at 3-6 heading into Week 11.
The good news is the Dolphins are going to be in a great spot to secure a fourth win on Sunday when they take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who have been arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +8 (-115)
- Dolphins -8 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders +310
- Dolphins -400
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Raiders Record: 2-7
- Dolphins Record: 3-6
Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Raiders' last five games
- Dolphins are 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 games vs. Raiders
- Raiders are 1-5 straight up in their last six road games
- Dolphins are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Dolphins' last 11 games
- Dolphins are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
Raiders vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Michael Mayer, TE - NFI-R
- Andre James, C - Questionable
- Kolton Miller, OT - Questionable
- Cody Whitehair, G - Questionable
- Harrison Bryant, TE - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Kendall Fuller, CB - Out
- Robert Jones, G - Questionable
- Tanner Conner, TE - Questionable
- Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable
- Austin Jackson, G - IR
Raiders vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The only player worth watching on the Raiders offense is their rookie tight end, Brock Bowers, who has immediately establish himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He has racked up 57 receptions and 580 receiving yards in his first nine starts in the NFL.
Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane: The Dolphins' running back has played a crucial role in their offense since the return of Tua Tagovailoa. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, but he's also hauled in 42 receptions for 317 yards. That's more receptions than any other pass-catcher, including Tyreek Hill.
Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", why I'm betting on the Dolphins to run away with the win:
It may prove to be too little too late for the Dolphins, but they looked to finally hit their stride for the first time this season on Monday night when they beat the Rams in convincing fashion. Now, they get to host one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Raiders in Week 11.
I'm going to fade the Raiders, who come into this game ranking dead last in EPA. I have no faith in their head coach, Antonio Pierce, who continually makes bad coaching decisions in every aspect, including personnel, game plan, and in-game decision-making. I can't imagine betting on this team or this offense against an offense as dynamic as what the Dolphins have to offer.
Pick: Dolphins -8 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
