Raiders vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Brock Bowers Time?)

The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-4 on the season, and they traded away their best offensive player – Davante Adams – this week to the New York Jets.
Now, the Raiders are major underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (1-4), who are hoping to get star receiver Cooper Kupp back in action.
If Kupp (ankle) is able to play in this matchup, he’s one of my favorite players to target to score a touchdown. If he can’t go, it is certainly a major downgrade to the Los Angeles offense.
Plus, there’s a Raiders player to consider now that he should see an even bigger target share with Adams officially done in Las Vegas.
Let’s break down the picks!
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+190)
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has 22 targets over his last two games, catching 17 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. While Bowers only has one score on the season, he should be the focal point of this Las Vegas offense for the rest of the season.
The Raiders rank 31st in the league in total rushing yards, and receiver Jakobi Meyers did not play in Week 6 due to an injury.
If Meyers remains banged up Bowers should lead a Las Vegas passing game that should succeed against the Rams. Los Angeles is allowing the most yards per play in the NFL this season, so Aidan O’Connell and company may be able to rebound from a poor showing in Week 6 against Pittsburgh.
I love Bowers at this price in Week 7.
Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+110)
Kupp basically hasn’t played since Week 1 when he put up 14 catches for 110 yards and a score on 21 targets.
With Puka Nacua still on injured reserve, Kupp – should he return in Week 7 – will step into a clear No. 1 role in the Rams passing game on Sunday.
Las Vegas has given up eight passing touchdowns on the season, and Stafford’s affinity for Kupp makes him a must-bet player at this price in Week 7.
