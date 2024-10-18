Raiders vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Las Vegas Pull Off the Upset?)
The Las Vegas Raiders traded away Davante Adams to the New York Jets this week, which has led to people having little faith in them competing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Raiders are now set as almost touchdown underdogs despite the Rams having just one win on the season.
The Rams are coming off their BYE week with a 1-4 record and while they're still in the process of getting healthier, they remain one of the most injured teams in the National Football League.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this interconference showdown and then I'll do my best to predict the final score.
Raiders vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-112)
- Rams -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raiders +270
- Rams -340
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-108)
- UNDER 43.5 (-112)
The Raiders were originally set as 6-point underdogs in this game. After the news that Davante Adams had been traded, the line moved a point in the Rams' direction and has settled at Los Angeles -7. With that being said, the total has moved up half a point from 43.0 to 43.5.
Raiders vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Raiders as my upset pick of the week;
The Rams are still being evaluated by the betting market like they're a much better team than they are, so I'm going to take a shot on betting on the Raiders to win as underdogs at +205.
Let's not forget the injury issues the Rams are dealing with. Puka Nacua and Steve Avila won't return to action this week and Joe Noteboom is still questionable. They remain one of the most injured teams in the league and their metrics to date don't give me confidence they can start winning games. They're 30th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-1.1), 17th in EPA per play, and 31st in opponent EPA per play.
The Raiders outrank them in virtually every single metric, including the three listed above, and in my opinion, shouldn't be this big of an underdog against a banged-up and underperforming Los Angeles squad.
I have less faith in picking which side of the total to be on, but I lean toward it staying under the set total of 43.5. The Raiders' defense has some strong parts, including a pass rush that may end up giving the Rams problems.
Final score prediction: Raiders 20, Rams 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.