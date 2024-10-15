Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7 (Trust L.A.)
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams are both under .500 and in a bad spot when it comes to making the playoffs this season entering their Week 7 matchup.
The Rams are fresh off of their bye, and they’re hoping to get healthier with Cooper Kupp (ankle) potentially returning.
Las Vegas, on the other hand, has started a bit of a fire sale, moving star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday. Does Las Vegas have enough offense to win this game?
The Raiders’ quarterback play has been questionable, and oddsmakers are favoring the Rams by nearly a touchdown in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 contest.
Raiders vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders +6 (-108)
- Rams -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +220
- Rams: -270
Total
- 43 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raiders vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 2-4
- Rams record: 1-4
Raiders vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 2-4 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 1-4 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
- The Raiders are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 4-2 in the Raiders’ games this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Rams’ games this season.
Raiders vs. Rams Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Dylan Parham – questionable
- Zamir White – questionable
- Jakobi Meyers – questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr. – questionable
- Tommy Eichenberg – questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Puka Nacua – out
- Cooper Kupp – questionable
- Jordan Whittington – questionable
- Kamren Curl – questionable
- Braden Fiske – questionable
Raiders vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The rookie tight end has 17 catches over the last two weeks for 168 yards and a touchdown. With Davante Adams officially gone (traded to the New York Jets) and Jakobi Meyers banged up (missed Week 6), Bowers should get all the targets he can handle against a weak Rams defense.
Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp: Will Cooper Kupp return to the lineup in Week 7? The Rams really need another weapon on offense, and Kupp reportedly had a positive workout on Monday as he looks to get back from an ankle injury. In the first week of the season – the only he was fully healthy – Kupp had 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Raiders vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a chance on the Rams – even though they’re just 1-4 – to win and cover in Week 7.
Las Vegas’ offense looked terrible in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it could be down some key weapons in White and Meyers once again in Week 7. Even if they play, do we really believe in Aidan O’Connell?
I don’t, even though the Rams are dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread at home this season, and the Raiders have struggled against the spread all season long.
If Kupp returns, it should give a huge boost to the Los Angeles offense in Week 7.
Lay the points with Matthew Stafford in company in a must-win for the Rams’ playoff hopes.
Pick: Rams -6 (-112)
