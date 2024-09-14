Raiders vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams headed in opposite directions this season and I think that provides an opportunity to score big on an anytime TD scorer bet this week.
When teams are this mismatched, and when the better team is coming off a loss, I expect the better team to dominate, and that means touchdowns!
The Ravens' total for this game is set at 25.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Raiders is only 15.5. The Ravens are also 9.5-point favorites in this game, so oddsmakers are expecting a blowout.
I won't bother trying to figure out who will score for the Raiders because I don't think they score more than 1-2 TDs total and predicting who scores, if anyone, is foolish. Instead, let's focus on three Ravens anytime TD scorer picks as that gives us the best chance for one to hit.
Raiders vs Ravens Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Lamar Jackson +150
- Zay Flowers +150
- Baltimore Defense +650
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD Scorer
Jackson is coming off a bruising game against the Chiefs where he took way too many hits for Week 1 of the NFL season. That led to him missing practice time this week, but I'm not concerned about him being limited against Las Vegas. In fact, I expect him to come out hot and then rest the fourt quarter.
The Raiders were gashed for 176 rushing yards against the Chargers in Week 1. JK Dobbins broke a big one that should have been a TD if he didn't run out of steam. Now, Vegas faces a better rushing attack and a faster threat in Jackson.
You could argue Derrick Henry at -175 is the smarter bet. But after a disappointing loss in Week 1, I expect Jackson and the Ravens to come out of the gates hot and I could see him breaking a 30-yard run for a TD.
Zay Flowers Anytime TD Scorer
Flowers should have had an easy touchdown on the second-to-last play of the game, but Jackson missed him wide open in the end zone with a wild throw. That doesn't negate the fact that Flowers was targeted 10 times against a stauncher Chiefs defense and should see plenty of volume in this one too.
The Raiders defensive backfield isn't nearly as strong as the Chiefs. Knowing they have to stop the run, and with plenty of attention being paid to the Baltimore's standout tight end tandem of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, I expect some one-on-one opportunities for Flowers. He'll take one of them to the house.
Ravens Defense Anytime TD Scorer
This pick is all about the odds and game script. If the Ravens get out to an early lead, which I expect, the Raiders will have to throw more. Gardner Minshew was picked off once last week and had 9 last year with the Colts. He's a gunslinger, never afraid to whip one into coverage, and the Ravens have the defensive backs who can take one mistake the other way for a TD.
Even if that doesn't play out, the Raiders allowed four sacks and coughed up two fumbles against the Chargers last week. The Ravens have a better pass-rush attack. A strip-sack fumble turned into a TD is very much on the table as well.
Overall, I'm high on the Ravens defense this week.
