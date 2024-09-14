Raiders vs. Ravens Best Player Prop Bets for Week 2 (Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Isaiah Likely)
This is the most lopsided game on the NFL Week 2 betting slate, with the Ravens a whopping 8.5-point favorite over the Raiders. The total being only 41.5 points is also of note, suggesting a low-scoring, defensive battle.
I start there because those numbers heavily influenced the way I handicapped this matchup. If Vegas believes the Ravens will blow out the Raiders but the game will be low-scoring, we must bet player props accordingly.
With that in mind, here are the player prop bets I'm targeting for this game with all odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best Player Props for Raiders vs Ravens
Derrick Henry UNDER 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-108)
Henry ran the ball only 13 times in his Ravens debut. Afterward, coach John Harbaugh confirmed Henry isn't going to be the Ravens workhorse running back. Why? They need him fresh for the playoffs, not Week 2 against an overmatched Raiders opponent.
The Raiders gave up 176 rushing yards against the Chargers in Week 1, and I expect the Ravens to attack them the same way. Only, I don't see Henry taking all of the workload. Quite frankly, he might not be able to anymore.
Henry averaged 16.4 rushing attempts per game last year. My guess is the Ravens want to keep him around 15 per game this season. Justice Hill only got one carry last week, but I expect to see a heavier workload in Week 2, especially if this game gets out of hand and the Ravens have a big lead, which the spread suggests could happen.
Lamar Jackson OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (+122)
While I don't think the Ravens will pass the ball much in this game, I do think Jackson will come out with something to prove after some sloppy mistakes cost the Ravens in Week 1, none more evident than missing Zay Flowers wide open in the end zone on the second-to-last-play of the game.
Look for the Ravens to go play-action in the red zone and for Jackson to TE Mark Andrews more than he did in Week 1. I also like Zay Flowers to find the end zone on a screen pass he breaks for a big play.
Jackson tried to be Superman in Week 1 against the Chiefs. This week he plays within himself and completes the passes when it matters against a medicore Raiders secondary.
Isaiah Likely UNDER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Likely was perhaps the biggest breakout player in Week 1, making 9 catches for 111 yards and a TD. It was nearly two TDs as well, but the tip of his cleat hit out of bounds on the last play of the game.
That said, 49 of those yards (and the TD) came on a catch and run where he broke one tackle and juked a player and his catch total (and final yardage number) was inflated as the Chiefs sat back and let Jackson throw underneath to Likely in the hurry-up drill.
The low total suggests this is a run-heavy script for Baltimore. Likely's breakout performance means he'll get more attention from the Raiders this week. When you add it all up, I don't see Likely going over this total.
