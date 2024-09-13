Raiders vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Bounce-Back Spot for Ravens)
The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are both 0-1 this season, but all 0-1 records aren’t created equal.
Baltimore nearly came back on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Isaiah Likely’s toe ended up just being out of bounds on what could have been a game-tying touchdown (PAT pending).
Meanwhile, the Raiders struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting gashed on the ground in a 22-10 loss. The Raiders remain on the road in this one, and they’re major underdogs against one of the best teams in the NFL.
Can Lamar Jackson and company cover?
Using the latest odds, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this game, and hopefully, that’ll give bettors their choice for which side to bet on Sunday.
Raiders vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raiders +9 (-108)
- Ravens -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +330
- Ravens: -425
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game in Week 2 with the total at 41.5, which makes sense since Las Vegas scored just 10 points in Week 1.
However, if the total ends up being spot on, it’s going to be tough for the Ravens to cover this spread without turning in a strong showing on defense. After allowing 27 points in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs, is this a bounce-back spot for Baltimore?
Raiders vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
There are a few things that jump off the page for me in this matchup in the Ravens’ favor.
First off, Las Vegas allowed 176 rushing yards on 27 carries against the Chargers, including 135 on 10 carries to JK Dobbins.
That could be a massive issue against a Baltimore running game that is the best in the NFL, featuring Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. While Jackson was the one doing most of the damage on the ground in Week 1, I’m not sold on the Raiders being able to stop him or Henry after what Dobbins did on Sunday.
In addition to that, Baltimore was dominant as a home favorite last season, going 6-4 against the spread despite not covering against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Not only that, but Baltimore won those games by an average margin of over 15 points per game.
While Kansas City was able to put up 27 points on the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes and company are a much tougher test than Gardner Minshew and the Raiders.
Las Vegas didn’t get anything going on the ground in Week 1, and turning into a one-dimensional offense against this Ravens squad could lead to trouble.
Even though Baltimore is 47-43-4 against the spread after a loss in John Harbaugh’s career, including an NFL-best 16-7-1 against the spread after a loss since the 2020 season.
Baltimore wins this game by double-digits on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Raiders 16
