Raiders vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens will look to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when they return home to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 action.
The Raiders are also seeking their first win of the season after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they have a big hill to climb, set as significant underdogs in this AFC clash.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know bet on this Week 2 showdown.
Raiders vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +9.5 (-115)
- Ravens -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raiders +340
- Ravens -430
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-105)
- UNDER 41.5 (-115)
Raiders vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 0-1
- Ravens record: 0-1
Raiders vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the Raiders' last 16 games
- Ravens are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games vs. Raiders
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Raiders' last five games vs. AFC North opponents
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS the last seven times they've been set as favorites
Raiders vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Decamerion Richardson, CB - Questionable
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, G - Questionable
- Tommy Eichenberg, LB - Questionable
- Tyree Wilson, DE - Questionable
Ravens Injury Report
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable
- Adisa Isaac, LB - Questionable
- Kyle Van Noy, LB - Questionable
Raiders vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Zamir White: If the Raiders want to have any level of success this season, they need to get their run game going. Zamir White racked up just 44 yards on 13 carries for 3.4 yards per rush. They need more production from their top running back in order to hang with the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely: Mark Andrews was looked at as the No. 1 tight end, but Isaiah Likely emerged as not just the top tight end, but the best receiving option overall for the Ravens in their season opener, hauling in nine receptions on 12 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown. Can he keep that level of production up all season?
Raiders vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
With the spread set at 9.5 points, I'm going to back the Raiders to keep this game within striking distance. I broke down the bet in the Week 2 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Baltimore Ravens were an Isaiah Likely big toe away from giving themselves a chance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a two-point conversion, but that doesn't mean we should necessarily make them 9.5-point favorites to the Raiders in Week 2.
Baltimore looked out of sorts offensively at times against the Chiefs, not to mention their defense gave up a blistering 7.1 yards per play to the Chiefs. Sure, Kansas City is the back-to-back Super Bowl champion, but giving up that much offense is a bit of a concern heading into the second week of the 2024 season.
It's an ugly bet, but I'm not quite ready to lay this many points on the Ravens. Give me the points with Las Vegas.
Pick: Raiders +9.5 (-115)
