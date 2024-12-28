Raiders vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (
The Raiders and Saints are out of postseason contention, but it appears that each team is operating a bit differently.
The Raiders continue to play spirited football, resulting in a home win last week with quarterback Aidan O’Connell returning to the field for the offense. Can the team string together a late-season winning streak against the Saints, who were the first team to be shut out on Monday Night Football against the Packers?
With New Orleans starting backup Spence Rattler, the Saints offense is struggling quite a bit, but there is one player that sticks out as a valuable prop bet.
Here’s a pair of player props for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup.
Best Player Props and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Raiders vs. Saints
- Aidan O’Connell UNDER 243.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+550)
Aidan O’Connell UNDER 243.5 Passing Yards
O’Connell went over this number last week in his return to the field, but it’s worth noting that the Jaguars have the worst pass defense in terms of EPA/Pass this season. The Saints defense is a shell of its best self, but it still rates out as a top 10 unit in that same metric.
O’Connell has been the best option for the Raiders offense under center, but I believe that the passing game will be far worse than the advantageous matchup last week in a game that profiles to be a low-scoring affair.
I’ll go under on AOC after a 300-yard effort last week, inflating his number for this week.
Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Johnson has at least three targets in four of the five games that Rattler has appeared in this season as the quarterback has forced the issue to his tight end, and this matchup may lead to more volume for the tight end.
The Raiders defense has struggled to contain tight ends all season, tied for allowing the fifth most touchdowns in the NFL with seven.
The Saints offense didn’t score at all against Green Bay but will face a far worse defense in the Raiders at home, and there’s clear chemistry between Johnson and Rattler enough for me to back him to find the end zone at long odds.
