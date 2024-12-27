Raiders vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Trust Las Vegas)
The Raiders and Saints have little to play for in this Week 17 showdown, but this game can have consequences on the top of the NFL Draft this spring.
Las Vegas won at home last week against the Jaguars, which hurt the team’s chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, but can the team start to build some late season momentum? The Raiders are in New Orleans to take on the Saints, who are off a listless effort against the Packers on Monday Night Football.
The Raiders are viewed as the better team as the injury-riddled Saints, a road favorite in this Week 17 matchup.
Get the updated odds and our final score prediction below!
Raiders vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raiders: +1.5 (-105)
- Saints: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders: -118
- Saints: +100
Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Raiders vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
Our betting expert Iain MacMillan can’t back the Saints given the state of the quarterback room with Derek Carr out for the season due to injury.
Here is what he said in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
As long as Spencer Rattler (or Jake Haener) is at quarterback for the Saints, we simply can't bet on them. Those two have been amongst the worst at the position in the league this season and add that in with an offense that will likely still be out all of their top weapons and it's a rough situation for the New Orleans faithful.
The Raiders may not be a good team either, but at least they have healthy weapons on offense including Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Aidan O'Connell has also been a serviceable quarterback at times this season. I won't hesitate to take the point with Las Vegas.
The state of the Raiders points towards the team doing enough to put points on the board while the same can’t be said for the Saints.
Final Score Prediction: Raiders 16, Saints 13
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
