Raiders vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders got their third win of the season in Week 17 and will seek another one when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints, who are fresh off getting shut out by the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Despite many people thinking Derek Carr is done for the season, there have been reports that he's going to try to come back and play, including a chance he suits up against his former team on Sunday. With that being said, the betting market isn't treating the odds for this game as if he's going to be on the field for the Saints.
Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Raiders vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders -1.5 (-108)
- Saints +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders -120
- Saints +100
Total
- 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raiders vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders record: 3-12
- Saints record: 5-10
Raiders vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Raiders' last five games
- Saints are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Raiders
- Raiders are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Saints are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Saints' last six games
Raiders vs. Saints Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Sam Webb, CB - Questionable
- Jordan Meredith, G - Questionable
- Kana'i Mauga, LB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Maxx Crosby, DE - IR
Saints Injury Report
- Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Out
- Derek Carr, QB - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Questionable
- Nathan Shepherd, DT - Questionable
Raiders vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The Raiders' rookie tight end surpassed 1,000 yards receiving last week and has immediately established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. If he keeps playing at this pace throughout his career, he'll be a generational player at his position.
New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson: The Saints tight end is one of the only offensive starters left standing heading into Week 17. He's certainly not a game-changer, but he's one of the more underrated players at the position in the NFL. He'll be a consistent target for whoever is throwing the ball for the Saints on Sunday.
Raiders vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Raiders to win on the road:
As long as Spencer Rattler (or Jake Haener) is at quarterback for the Saints, we simply can't bet on them. Those two have been amongst the worst at the position in the league this season and add that in with an offense that will likely still be out all of their top weapons and it's a rough situation for the New Orleans faithful.
The Raiders may not be a good team either, but at least they have healthy weapons on offense including Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Aidan O'Connell has also been a serviceable quarterback at times this season. I won't hesitate to take Las Vegas.
Pick: Raiders -120
