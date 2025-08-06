Raiders vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
One of the most interesting storylines in the opening week of the NFL Preseason is Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, and their new quarterback, Geno Smith, are set to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks will keep their starters on the sideline, but Carroll announced on Tuesday that the Raiders' starters will see the field. "Everybody is live, everybody is ready to go", according to Carroll. It's unclear how many snaps they'll play, but expect Geno Smith to take the first snap for the Raiders against the Seahawks.
Let's dive into the betting odds and everything you need to know to bet on Thursday's game.
Raiders vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders -4.5 (-110)
- Seahawks +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders -230
- Seahawks +180
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-110)
- UNDER 37.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Raiders Record: 0-0
- Seahawks Record: 0-0
Raiders vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Pete Carroll is 26-19-1 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Mike Macdonald is 2-1 straight up and 1-2 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Raiders vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
I wouldn't rush to bet the Raiders just because they're set to play some of their starters. Carroll has said his starters will play, but he didn't specify the number of snaps. With this being the opening week of the preseason, I expect them to play two drivers at the most, leaving little time to make up for the 4.5-point spread they sit at.
As a whole, the Seahawks have a deeper roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They also have some capable backup quarterbacks who will be playing in place of starter Sam Darnold, including Drew Lock, who has plenty of NFL experience.
If you're going to give me 4.5 points with the home team that has a deeper roster, I'm going to take that in a preseason showdown.
Pick: Seahawks +4.5 (-110) via FanDuel
