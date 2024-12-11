Rams vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Los Angeles Rams scored 44 points in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, and they’ll look to continue their offensive dominance against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC West clash on Thursday Night Football.
San Francisco is coming off a high-scoring game of its own in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears, and Brock Purdy and company need a win on Thursday to stay alive in the NFC West standings.
If we see as many points from these teams as last week – the total in this game is up at 49 – it’ll be great for bettors in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Here are three players to target on Thursday after these squads combined for 51 points in their first meeting this season.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Patrick Taylor Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+130)
- Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+155)
Patrick Taylor Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve. Jordan Mason is on injured reserve. Isaac Guerendo hurt his foot in Week 14. And now, Patrick Taylor Jr. could be in line for a huge game in Week 15.
Against Chicago, Taylor had seven carries for 25 yards and a score, and he was also targeted once in the passing game.
I’m not expecting Taylor to dominate this game, but the Rams rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense and in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Rush.
There’s a chance that Taylor is the featured back in this game on a short week, and the Rams are giving up 4.7 yards per carry this season.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+130)
Puka Nacua has been on fire since returning from a knee injury, posting four 100-yard games in his last seven contests, finding the end zone three times over that stretch (all in his last four games).
Nacua had 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 162 yards and a score in Week 14, and he’s now taking on a San Francisco squad that is middling against the pass – 13th in EPA/Pass – defensively.
Nacua is a target hog in this offense, and he’s been able to get into the end zone a bunch over the last month.
Trust him as Matthew Stafford’s No. 1 option in Week 15.
Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+155)
49ers receiver Jauan Jennings caught two touchdowns in Week 14, finishing with seven receptions for 90 yards in the matchup with Chicago.
On the season, Jennings has six scores, but they have come across just three games. That being said, he’s been the No. 1 receiver over Deebo Samuel since Brandon Aiyuk was injured.
Brock Purdy should look his way a lot against a Rams defense that has given up 23 passing scores in 2024 – the seventh-most in the NFL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.