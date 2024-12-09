Rams vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The NFL Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football will feature a pivotal game in the NFC West. The Seahawks hold the division lead at 8-5, but the Rams are just one game back at 7-6 and the 49ers are still in the mix at 6-7. Whichever team wins on Thursday night will be in the thick of the divisional race heading into the final three games of the season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know bet this game, including my prediction.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +2.5 (+100)
- 49ers -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Rams +120
- 49ers -142
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
Rams vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Rams Record: 7-6
- 49ers Record: 6-7
Rams vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Rams 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- 49ers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Rams
- Rams are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played on a Thursday
- Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in December
- 49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- 49ers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 home games
Rams vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Dermarcus Robinson, WR - Questionable
- Cody Schrader, RB - Questionable
- Dylan McMahon, C - Questionable
- Warren McClendon Jr., OT - Questionable
- Brennan Jackson, LB - Questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Isaac Guerendo, RB - Questionable
- Ben Bartch, G - Questionable
- Joshua Dobbs, QB - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Rock Ya-Sin, CB - Questionable
Rams vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams: Something that has been made clear in recent weeks is the Rams are at their best when they get their running game going. They were able to do exactly that against both the Saints and Bills, both of which resulted in wins. Williams is a key player when it comes to their playoff hopes in the final stretch of the season.
San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings: The 49ers receiver has stepped up in a big way since Brandon Aiyuk went down with an injury. He's fresh off a performance against a stout Bears secondary where he hauled in seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. If the 49ers want any chance of making the playoffs, they need continued production from him in the final four weeks.
Rams vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
The 49ers showed in Week 13 that despite their poor record this season, they're still one of the better teams the NFL has to offer. They remain a top-three team in Net Yards per Play and Brock Purdy can find a way to beat defenses no matter who he has available to throw to. Even in their loss to the Rams earlier this season, the 49ers outgained them 6.5 yards per play to 5.4.
The Rams still have some red flags, most notably their third down play. They rank in the bottom five of the NFL in third down conversion rate and Matt Stafford has statistically been nothing more than an above-average quarterback for the majority of the 2024 campaign.
I've had faith in the 49ers all season and I'm going to continue to bet on them as we enter the final stretch of the season.
Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.