Rams vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Caleb Williams Will Torch Rams Defense)
The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off a massive upset win over the San Francisco 49ers and will now head to Chicago to face the Bears.
The No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, threw 363 yards against the Colts last week, but it wasn't enough to lead the Bears to victory. Can he bounce back in Week 4 and help Chicago improve to 2-2 on the year?
Let's take a look at two of my favorite player props for this NFC showdown.
Rams vs. Bears Player Props
- Caleb Williams OVER 220.5 passing yards (-113)
- Tutu Atwell OVER 38.5 receiving yards (-113)
Caleb Williams OVER 220.5 passing yards (-113)
Caleb Williams to go OVER his passing yards total this week is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 4:
I bet against Caleb Williams' passing yards total in the first two weeks, but now I think it's time to buy some stock in the No. 1 overall pick. He and the Bears get to face a Rams defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 9.4 yards per throw. That's the most in the league by 1.2 yards per pass attempt.
Williams threw the ball 52 total times last week against the Colts, racking up 363 yards. I think we see a similar performance from him on Sunday.
Tutu Atwell OVER 38.5 receiving yards (-113)
Tutu Atwell emerged as the top receiving target for Matthew Stafford with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined with injuries. He led the team in targets (five) and receptions (four) last week, while also racking up 93 yards against the 49ers.
If he continues to be the top option for the Rams' passing attack this week, he should soar over his receiving yards total of 38.5.
