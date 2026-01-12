Rams vs. Bears Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Chicago Home Underdogs Again)
The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears both grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat with late scores to advance them to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Los Angeles didn’t come close to covering the -10.5 spread, even after taking a 14-0 lead, while Chicago staged a comeback of its own to win outright as +2.5 underdogs.
Which team will come up clutch again to advance to the NFC Championship Game?
Let’s get right into the odds for Rams vs. Bears in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Rams vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -3.5 (-112)
- Bears +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rams -192
- Bears +160
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
After being double-digit favorites in Carolina, the Rams are once again road favorites in Chicago this weekend. The spread is quite a bit shorter, but it’s still a key number between three and four.
Los Angeles’ moneyline odds of -192 gives the Rams an implied probability of 65.75% to get another road win.
Can Rams Rally on Road in Chicago?
The NFC West proved to be one of the best divisions in football this season, and the Rams not winning it is making their road to the Super Bowl a bit more difficult.
Los Angeles was an impressive 7-1 at home this season while going just 5-4 on the road. That nearly came back to haunt the Rams in Carolina in the Divisional Round, and a cold Soldier Field will be another obstacle for Los Angeles.
The Bears had similar home and road splits this season, so home-field advantage could play a huge factor this weekend. They’re now 7-2 at home on the year while going just 5-4 on the road.
Chicago will take all the help it can get to slow down the Rams’ offense. Los Angeles has the most yards per game in the league this season while the Bears’ defense was toward the bottom in that regard.
Still, I’d expect this to be a close game in Chicago, and would look at the Bears plus the points here early in the week.
The winner of this game will either go to Seattle or host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
