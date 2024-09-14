Rams vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Cooper Kupp Primed for Big Game)
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals face off in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season after losing their season openers, and oddsmakers have this game nearly set as a pick’em on Sunday afternoon.
The Rams are down a key player on offense in Puka Nacua, but that could open things up for Cooper Kupp, who looked like his old self in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
On the Arizona side, James Conner is a solid target in the prop market after handling a major workload in Week 1 against a strout Buffalo Bills defense.
Here’s a breakdown of the two props I’m betting in this NFC West clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- James Conner OVER 81.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)
- Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
James Conner OVER 81.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-115)
James Conner saw 16 carries and three catches (four targets) in Week 1, and I expect him to lead this Arizona backfield going forward.
Conner totaled 50 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards, narrowly clearing this prop, but things may be a little easier against Los Angeles in Week 2.
Remember the Rams no longer have Aaron Donald wreaking havoc up front, and they allowed 163 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry) against the Lions.
Not only that, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs also added four catches for 34 yards in the win. I’m not saying that Conner will have a massive day, but this number feels relatively reachable if he gets 20 combined opportunities again in Week 2.
Cooper Kupp OVER 7.5 Receptions (-155)
With Nacua on injured reserve with a knee injury, Cooper Kupp is a must bet for Week 2.
The star receiver saw an absurd 21 targets (catching 14 of them) from Matthew Stafford in Week 1, and he looked healthy against Detroit. Kupp may have a ton left in the tank even though injuries slowed him down in 2023.
The Cardinals allowed 34 points to the Bills in Week 1, although Buffalo deployed a balanced attack to get that done. Still, we’ve seen the Los Angeles Rams lean on the pass in recent years.
I think Kupp is a lock to see double-digit targets, and he may see closer to 20 again if the Rams fall behind against the Cards in Week 2.
