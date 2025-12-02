Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a baffling loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, but are in a great bounce back spot in Week 14 when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals for the first time in 2025.
The Cardinals' season is effectively over, but they're good enough to give a scare to any team they face. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC West showdown.
Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -8.5 (-105)
- Cardinals +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -420
- Cardinals +330
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Rams vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams Record: 9-3
- Cardinals Record: 3-9
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Rams are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Rams' last seven games
- Rams are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games vs. Cardinals
- Rams are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 road games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Cardinals' last eight games
- Cardinals are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Rams
- Cardinals are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games vs. NFC West opponents
Rams vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Quentin Lake, S - IR
- Tutu Atwell, WR - IR-R
- Roger McCreary, CB - IR
- Rob Havenstein, OT - IR
- Tyler Higbee, TE - IR
Cardinals Injury Report
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Questionable
- Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable
- Max Melton, CB - Questionable
- Emari Demarcado, RB - Questionable
- Hayden Conner, G - Questionable
Rams vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
After a below-average game by Stafford in Week 13 and a strong performance by Drake Maye, Stafford has fallen behind Maye in the race to win NFL MVP. Maye now sits as the -125 favorite at FanDuel, while Stafford is in second at +125. It's still a two-man race, but Stafford will have to have a strong finish to the season if he wants to win the award for the first time in his career.
Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cardinals:
Last week, we all thought the Los Angeles Rams were far and away the best team in football. As soon as we thought that, they proved no team's a step above the rest by losing to the lowly Carolina Panthers.
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to win and cover the spread, especially of late, but I think their numbers are better than their record indicates. They rank 21st in both net yards per play and DVOA. The Rams are certainly the better team, but laying 8.5 points on the road against a divisional rival is a tough ask for any team in 2025. I'll take the points with the Cardinals and hope their offense can keep things close.
Pick: Cardinals +8.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
