Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (Trust Arizona?)
The Arizona Cardinals covered the spread in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but they also blew a two-score lead on the road.
Now, the Cardinals are set as slight favorites over their divisional rival – the Los Angeles Rams – at home in Week 2.
Los Angeles lost in overtime to the Detroit Lions in Week 1, and it lost multiple key players (Steve Avila, Puka Nacua) to injuries in the process.
Both of these teams are hoping they can sneak into the playoffs in the NFC, but one of them will start 0-2 after Week 2 – unless we get a tie.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this NFC West clash.
Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams +1.5 (-108)
- Cardinals -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams: +102
- Cardinals: -122
Total
- 49.5 (Over -10/Under -110)
Rams vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 0-1
- Cardinals record: 0-1
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Rams are 0-1 against the spread this season
- The Cardinals are 1-0 against the spread
- Arizona is 3-6 in Kyler Murray’s six games under Jonathan Gannon
- The Rams are 4-3-1 as road underdogs since last season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Cardinals’ games this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Rams’ games this season
Rams vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Cobie Durant – questionable
- Puka Nacua – out
- Steve Avila – out
- Rob Havenstein – questionable
- Kevin Dotson – questionable
- Joe Noteboom – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Xavier Weaver – questionable
- Max Melton – questionable
- Jonah Williams – questionable
Rams vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp: With Puka Nacua going down with an injury in the first half against the Detroit Lions, Kupp turned back into a target hog, getting 21 looks from Matthew Stafford, turning them into 14 catches for 110 yards and a score. He should be one of the top targets in the NFL while Nacua is out of the lineup.
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft only saw three targets in Week 1, making one catch for four yards. That has to change for Arizona if it truly wants to unlock its offense. I expect a bigger game from MHJ in Week 2.
Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I liked the Cardinals a lot last week and they were able to come away with a road cover, and I expect them to turn in another strong performance in Week 2.
The offense for Arizona went a little stale after a fast start, but getting Harrison Jr. involved in the game plan could change that in Week 2.
Los Angeles allowed 6.0 yards per play in Week 1, and I’m worried about its defense with Aaron Donald (retired) no longer in the middle to create havoc up front.
Not only that, but the Rams are dealing with multiple banged up offensive lineman and are down their No. 2 receiver in Nacua.
Even though Los Angeles is over .500 against the spread as a road underdog, I’m going to take Arizona to pick up the win at home.
Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-122)
