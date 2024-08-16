Rams vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Chargers got off to a slow start in preseason play as the team failed to find the end zone in a 16-3 loss to the Seahawks.
With Justin Herbert still nursing a foot injury, the Chargers will hope to get some better reps out of its quarterback room in hopes of establishing confidence heading into the season if Herbert is limited at all. The team will face the Rams in an LA-based preseason matchup.
While Sean McVay is still the head coach, he will turn head coaching duties for this preseason game to assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant.
Let’s breakdown this preseason matchup from a betting perspective.
Rams vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Rams: +2.5 (-110)
- Chargers: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: +120
- Chargers: -140
Total: 33.5 (Over -105/Under -115_
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rams vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16th
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, CBS, NBC , NFL+
- Rams Record: 1-0
- Chargers Record: 0-1
Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Betting Trends
- The Rams won outright as five-and-a-half point underdogs against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason
- The Chargers lost as three-point underdogs in preseason play
Rams vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Stetson Bennett: Bennett led a game winning touchdown drive to upset the Cowboys in the preseason opener. He was the only quarterback to suit up for Los Angeles, completing 24-of-38 passes, but he had four interceptions. In spite of that, the Rams defense stood tall and Bennett showed up when it counted to get a win.
Los Angeles Chargers
Easton Stick: If Herbert misses time this season, the expectation is that Stick will get the nod as the most experienced quarterback on the roster. He struggled in the opening game of preseason play, completing only five of 13 passes for 31 yards with a pick.
Rams vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the points with Los Angeles. While the team is experimenting with some new coaching and its backups, I believe that the team has more cohesion ahead of this matchup, especially if Bennett is under center for a majority of the game.
While four picks in a preseason is a tough sight to see, I’m willing to bank on him improving week-over-week while the Chargers are implementing in a new scheme with a whole new coaching staff and ineffective quarterback play.
I also like banking on the idea that the Rams have a concerted effort under an assistant coach getting the nod to run the show in a preseason setting.
Bennett did have too many turnovers, but the Rams averaged nearly five yards per play in that game and outgained the Cowboys as a whole. Meanwhile, the Chargers averaged less than four yards per play, a net 0.9 yard difference than the Rams.
I’ll take the underdogs with an eye on continuity prevailing in preseason play.
PICK: Rams +2.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
