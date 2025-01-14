Rams vs. Eagles Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Philadelphia is Favored in NFC Rematch)
The final matchup of the divisional round is set. After upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams have earned themselves a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
It wasn't too long ago when the two teams met in Week 12. The Eagles ran away with a dominant 37-20 victory which included Saquon Barkley racking up an eye-popping 255 yards on the ground.
Will we see a similar result on Sunday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams +5.5 (-108)
- Eagles -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams +220
- Eagles -270
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Eagles Favored in Rematch
The Eagles were 2.5-point road favorites in the first meeting between these two teams and they're now 6-point home favorites in the rematch.
The Rams are fresh off an impressive win against the Vikings, but how much can we chalk that win up to a poor performance by a regressing Minnesota squad? The Rams metrics this season haven't been extremely impressive. They rank 15th in EPA per play, 23rd in opponent EPA per play, and 19th in Net Yards per Play. Meanwhile, the Eagles are sixth, third, and fourth in those three respective categories.
The biggest thing to watch for is whether or not the Rams can slow down Saquon Barkley. The Eagles offense lives and dies by the run game with 49.25% of their offensive yards gained coming on the ground, the most in the NFL by almost 4%. Barkley hammered the Rams in the first game, rushing for 255 yards. Los Angeles will need to find some way to slow him down and if they don't, the Eagles are going to run away with another victory.
