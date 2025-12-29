Rams vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17
Points may come in bunches on Monday night in Week 17, as the total for the Los Angeles Rams-Atlanta Falcons matchup is all the way up at 49.5.
The Rams have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, as MVP favorite Matthew Stafford leads the league in touchdown passes and has one of the best receivers in the game – Puka Nacua – leading the way.
Atlanta’s passing game has come alive a bit with Kirk Cousins under center, as former first-round pick Kyle Pitts has turned in some huge games as of late.
Both teams also have star running backs – Bijan Robinson (Atlanta) and Kyren Williams (L.A.) – so it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers are expecting a ton of points to be scored.
With that in mind, why don’t we bet on a few players to find the end zone tonight?
Here’s a look at my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Rams-Falcons clash in Week 17.
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+220)
- Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+140)
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-135)
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+220)
Over the last two weeks, Kyle Pitts has found the end zone four times, catching three scores in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pitts has at least eight targets in each of his last four games, and he’s arguably been Kirk Cousins’ favorite target since he took over for the injured Michael Penix.
The Rams have only allowed six scores to opposing tight ends this season, but with Drake London (knee) working himself back into action, I love this line for Pitts (+220) on Monday night.
The former first-round pick has just five scores this season, but he’s clearly been a red-zone threat in recent games.
Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+140)
Atlanta has allowed just two scores to opposing tight ends this season, but the Rams have used a ton of “13” personnel as of late (three tight ends) which raises Parkinson’s ceiling in this prop.
The veteran tight end has scored in five of his last seven games, and he’s up to six total scores in the 2025 season.
Matthew Stafford is going to need to look elsewhere in the red zone with Davante Adams banged up, and the Rams have the most passing scores in the NFL.
Parkinson, who has played over 85 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games, is a worthy target at plus money on Monday.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-135)
If you’re going to bet on a Rams pass catcher to find the end zone, Puka Nacua has to be included.
The star wideout has eight scores this season, and he caught two touchdown passes with Davante Adams out in Week 16 due to a hamstring injury.
In that game against a strong Seattle pass defense, Nacua had 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 225 yards and two scores. He could put up a massive game against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 24 passing touchdowns this season and ranks just 13th in EPA/Pass.
Nacua has multiple two-score games in his last three matchups.
