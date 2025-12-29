Rams vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 17 (Bet on Bijan Robinson)
The final game in Week 17 of the 2025 season features a ton of great playmakers, which could make for an exciting game to bet on in the player prop market.
On the Atlanta side, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts have formed a lethal trio at times this season, and Kirk Cousins has raised the ceiling of this passing game in recent weeks.
Then, there’s the Rams and MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, who has led one of the best offenses in the league. Between Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and the Rams’ trio of tight ends, there are a ton of players to consider betting on in this matchup – even with Davante Adams (hamstring) out of action.
Here’s a breakdown of each of my favorite props for Monday night’s contest, including a pick for Robinson with just two games to go in the regular season.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyren Williams 14+ Carries (-160)
- Kyle Pitts OVER 4.5 Receptions (-147)
- Bijan Robinson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Kyren Williams 14+ Carries (-160)
This season, Kyren Williams has carried the ball 14 or more times in eight of the Rams’ games, including each of their last two matchups.
The star running back had 23 carries in Week 16 and 15 in Week 15, and I’d expect a heavy workload for him against this subpar Atlanta run defense.
The Falcons are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season (the seventh-most in the NFL), and they are just 27th in EPA/Rush.
While Williams and Blake Corum will split touches for L.A., Williams is the clear lead back and played 70.7 percent of the snaps in Week 16 – his highest total since Week 6.
Kyle Pitts OVER 4.5 Receptions (-147)
Cousins is looking Pitts’ way a ton down the stretch of this season, targeting him at least eight times in each of his last four games.
Pitts has finished with seven, six, 11 and seven catches in those games, so he is a massive value at just 4.5 receptions in Week 17. This season, the former first rounder has at least five receptions in eight games.
While Drake London returned in Week 16, he did not eat into Pitts’ target share, as the Falcons tight end played 87.0 percent of the snaps and still saw nine looks from Cousins in that game.
I expect a similar workload in a game where the Falcons are likely to be playing from behind.
Bijan Robinson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Bijan Robinson does it all for the Atlanta offense, and he’s picked up at least 45 receiving yards in eight of his 15 games this season.
Robinson has excelled over the last two weeks with Cousins under center, catching 15 of his 22 targets (at least seven catches in each game) for 174 yards (at least 82 yards in each game).
That puts him in a great spot against a Rams defense that has allowed the eighth-most receptions (72) to the running back position this season.
If Atlanta falls behind early, Robinson should be heavily involved in the passing game on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.