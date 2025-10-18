Rams vs. Jaguars Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 7 (Bet on Brian Thomas Jr.)
Sunday’s London matchup features two potential playoff teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, and there are a ton of players to consider betting on in the prop market in this matchup.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams rank in the top half in the NFL in EPA/Play this season, but can they bounce back from a subpar showing in Week 6 against a weak Baltimore offense?
Things won’t be easy against a Jaguars team that has forced a ton of turnovers in the 2025 season, but Jacksonville has been up and down on offense with Trevor Lawrence under center.
Rookie Travis Hunter has yet to make a major impact on offense this season, but there have been other Jags that have been worthy prop targets through six weeks.
Let’s make the most of the final London game of the season and hit some of these prop plays for Sunday morning’s showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Jaguars
- Kyren Williams OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-109)
- Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Matthew Stafford OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-109)
Kyren Williams OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-109)
Kyren Williams could be in line for a major workload in Week 7 with Blake Corum dealing with an injury, but I think his rushing attempts is a much more attractive bet than his rushing yards.
The Jaguars are allowing just 4.1 yards per carry this season, but the Rams have committed to the run in 2025, giving Williams 17 or more carries in three of their six games. The star running back has played at least 70.5 percent of the snaps in five of his six matchups, so he’ll be on the field quite a bit to get the ball on the ground.
With both Corum and Puka Nacua banged up, the Rams may turn to Williams and Davante Adams as the top options on offense ahead of their Week 8 bye.
Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Brian Thomas Jr. had a brutal start to the 2025 season, but he rebounded nicely in Weeks 5 and 6, catching 12 of his 16 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas found the end zone for the first time in Week 6, and he could have had an even bigger day if Travis Hunter didn’t line up offsides on another big BTJ catch.
Week 6 was promising on multiple fronts, as Thomas set a season high in yards (90) and receptions (eight) on 10 targets. He’s now cleared this line in back-to-back weeks, and I think he’s in a prime spot to do so again in Week 7.
The Rams rank fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Thomas is trending upward after a slow start in Liam Coen’s offense.
Matthew Stafford OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-109)
Matthew Stafford has been picked off just two times in the 2025 season, but I think he could throw a third in this matchup.
Nacua’s injury is certainly concerning for the Rams, as he’s been such a big part of the offense, and Stafford didn’t have a great showing in Week 6 against a weak Baltimore secondary, although he didn’t throw an interception.
This Jacksonville secondary is extremely opportunistic, picking off 10 passes in six games, and it ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Stafford may have some tighter windows to throw through in this game, and the Jaguars have picked off passes in five or their six games, including against Patrick Mahomes, CJ Stroud and Brock Purdy.
This is a pretty solid price for Stafford to throw a pick in Week 7.
