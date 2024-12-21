Rams vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to hold onto the top spot in the NFC West in Week 16, and oddsmakers have set them as road favorites against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
The Jets are coming off their fourth win of the season in Week 15 (over the Jacksonville Jaguars), and they’ve looked better offensively in recent weeks – especially throwing the ball.
Does that help them steal a game against a Rams team that allowed just six points in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers?
There are many ways to bet on this game, but wagering on some player props is one of my favorites. Here’s a look at three plays I’m considering for Sunday’s contest.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Puka Nacua OVER 87.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (+125)
- Kyren Williams OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Puka Nacua OVER 87.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Since returning from a knee injury, Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL.
Over his last eight games, he has 79 targets, 57 catches, 770 receiving yards, and three scores. Not only that but Nacua was thrown out of one of those games, so he’s done most of this work across just seven matchups.
In that eight-game stretch, Nacua has six games with at least 97 receiving yards, including four with over 100. He’s a great bet to have another big game since he’s seen at least eight targets in every game since returning – outside of the one he was tossed in.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (+125)
Are we finally starting to see the old Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers connection?
Over the last three weeks, Adams has found the end zone four times, receiving double-digit targets in each of those games. Last week, he tallied 198 receiving yards and two scores.
Now, Adams gets a shot at the Rams, who are 23rd in the NFL EPA/Pass on defense this season. With Rodgers looking a lot better – eight touchdown passes in the last four games – I think Adams is a value bet to hit paydirt on Sunday.
Kyren Williams OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
All season long, the New York defense has been crushed on the ground, allowing 19 rushing scores.
That’s great news for Kyren Williams, but he’s set at -220 to score in Week 16. So instead, I’m targeting his rushing yards prop. New York is just 26th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense, so Williams should have no problem racking up chunk gains on Sunday.
On the season, Williams has eight games with over 82.5 rushing yards, including each of his last three contests.
In his last two games, Williams has 29 carries in each, and he only has one game with less than 15 carries in 2024. That usage should propel him past this total against a weak run defense.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.