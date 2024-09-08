Rams vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1
The Week 1 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a rematch from a playoff matchup last season when the Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams.
Anytime touchdown bets are built for prime time football games. With just one game for us to focus on, betting on a couple of players to find the end zone is an electric way to enjoy the game. In this article, I'm going to breakdown three players I'm keying in on to score a touchdown tonight.
Let's dive into it.
Rams vs. Lions Touchdown Bets
- Sam LaPorta +150
- Blake Corum +240
- Jordan Wittington +800
Sam LaPorta Touchdown
David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are all at minus-money to find the end zone tonight, therefore I think the best value amongst the star players in this game is the Lions' tight end, Sam LaPorta at +150.
He hauled in 10 touchdowns in 17 games last season while also recording 86 receptions. The season was good enough for him to finished second team All-Pro and third in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Expect him to take another step forward in his sophomore season, potentially starting it off with a touchdown on Sunday night.
Blake Corum Touchdown
Kyren Williams is -120 to score a touchdown tonight, but there are signs that the Rams plan to use a bit more running back by committee than people initially thought, meaning there's some value on Blake Corum to score at +240.
The two-time all American from Michigan is No. 2 on the Rams' depth chart and they could plan on using him as a change of pace back in their season opener, especially with Kyren Williams being used as the team's primary punt returner.
I like this bet at +240.
Jordan Wittington Touchdown
Sean McVay has sung the praises of Jordan Wittington this offseason, comparing him at times to Puka Nacua and stating that he'll play a significant role in the Rams' offense this season.
We have yet to fully understand how big of a role he'll play, but if Nacua's surprise production last season was any indication, Wittington could make an impact as soon as tonight. If he does, you'll be happy to be holding an 8-1 ticket on him to find the end zone.
