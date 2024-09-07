Rams vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Trust Matthew Stafford)
The Rams and Lions headline Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and we are rooting for a shootout.
Oddsmakers have this game listed as the highest total of the week (51).
So, let’s take some big swings Sunday night!
Here are three plus money props I’m targeting for this contest at Ford Field.
Sunday Night Football Prop Bets for Rams vs. Lions
Cooper Kupp anytime TD (+140) at Caesars Sportsbook
No team allowed more passing yards (2,358) or more passing touchdowns (13) than the Lions across the last eight games of the regular season.
In Kupp’s last fully healthy season he scored 20 touchdowns. Kupp also scored four in his last five games played in 2023. WIth Puka Nacua possibly favoring his knee, we are going to lean toward Kupp in this game with a total set all the way up at 51.
Jared Goff alternate passing yards over 275 passing yards (+110) at DraftKings
The “safer” best is Goff’s 266.5 prop at -115, but I just can’t resist this payout.
The Rams’s secondary is expected to be among one of the weaker in the league, and Jared Goff loves to air it out home. In the 2023 regular season, Goff averaged 280 passing yards per game at Ford Field in 2023 with 19 passing touchdowns. He passed for 277 in his most recent Wild Card matchup vs. the Rams during the 2023 postseason.
Matthew Stafford alternate passing yards over 289.5 (+135) at DraftKings
We’re getting bolder as we go along, but I am buying into the revenge game narrative and the shootout. Stafford passed for 367 yards in last year’s Wild Card game vs. the Lions which also had the Lions favored by -3.5.
He will have all his weapons available, and I don’t see a scenario where the Rams get out to a big lead and grind with Williams. Stafford averaged 264.3 passing yards per game last season, but he exceeded this prop in six of 14 games played including three of his last four games in the regular season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.