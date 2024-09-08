Rams vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1
We've already had two exciting prime time games to start the 2024 NFL season and the third will be a rematch of last year's playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions edged out the Rams in the wild card round, beating them by a final score of 24-23. Now, nine months later, we get a rematch.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score.
Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams +4.5 (-115)
- Lions -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams +180
- Lions -215
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-115)
- UNDER 52.5 (-105)
We have seen the line in this game move a full point over the past week. The Lions were originally set as 3.5-point favorites but over the span of the week, that line has ballooned a point and as of Sunday morning, are now 4.5-point favorites.
We've also seen the total increase as well, from 51.0 to 52.5, a movement of 1.5 points.
Rams vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," you know that I like the Rams to cover this week, but that doesn't mean I like them to win outright. I'll take the Rams to keep it within a field goal, but I still think the Lions are rightfully favored as the betting team, especially on their home field.
The Lions have addressed the biggest issue they had in the offseason; their secondary. They traded for Carlton Davis from the Buccaneers, signed Amik Robertson, and added Terrion Arnold on the draft. If their defense can take a step forward while their offense remains just as good as last season, they're going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.
The Lions aren't the only team to improve their secondary. While the Rams did lose Aaron Donald on the defensive line, they did sign the likes of Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams, which will go a long way in improving their pass defense.
For those reasons, I'll take the Lions to win in a tight game that will end with a lower score than people may expect.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 21, Rams 20
