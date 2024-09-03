SI

Rams vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

How to bet the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Lions in Week 1.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone tackles L.A. Rams running back Kyren Williams during the first half of the NFC wild-card game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan, 14, 2024.
Revenge game narrative!

Matt Stafford returns to Detroit with the Los Angeles Rams while Jared Goff will try to continue his home dominance at Ford Field. 

The quarterback swap has worked out for both teams, with the Rams winning a Super Bowl in 2022 and the Detroit Lions appearing in the Conference Championship last season for the first time in seven years, defeating the Rams in the Wild Card round on their way. 

The Lions are a young team loaded with talent, including stud wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back tandem David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and last year’s breakout rookie tight end, Sam LaPorta.

The Rams hope to enjoy another impressive season from their own breakout rookie, Puka Nacua, and they welcome back a healthy veteran pass-catcher in Cooper Kupp. Running back Kyren Williams should continue to build on his 2023 late-season breakout. 

The Lions defense should ascend this year, headlined by edge, Aiden Hutchinson. No team allowed more passing yards per game in the second-half of last season than the Lions. 

Defensively, the Rams could struggle this season with no Aaron Donald.  In the second half of last season, the Rams also struggled vs. the pass, allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game.

It should come as no surprise that this game total is the highest of the week. 

Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Rams +3.5 (-115)
  • Lions -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Rams +145
  • Lions -175

Total

  • 51 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rams vs. Lions How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday September 8, 2024 
  • Game Time: 8:20 pm EST 
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • How to Watch: NBC
  • Rams Record: 0-0
  • Lions  Record: 0-0

Lions  vs. Rams Betting Trends

  • The Lions and Rams have each won one game since the Stafford/Goff trade. 
  • The home team won in each of those games
  • The away team covered in each of those games
  • The Lions went 8-2 last season as home favorite 
  • The Rams went 2-5 as away underdog
  • Detroit’s game totals went over 65% of the time in 2023
  • The Rams went over the game total 50% of the time

Rams vs. Lions Injury Reports

Rams  Injury Report

  • Puka Nacua - likely
  • Darious Williams- likely 
  • Jonah Jackson - likely 
  • Rob Havenstein- doubtful 

Lions Injury Report

  • Jahymr Gibbs- likely
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu- questionable

Rams vs. Lions Key Players to Watch

Rams

Cooper Kupp: Keep an eye on Cooper Kupp who has looked good in preseason and should be healthy to start the year.  He should be featured with Nacua possibly favoring his knee. In his last fully healthy season, Kupp had a whopping 20 touchdowns. The Lions allowed the third-most touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2023, and Kupp scored four in his last five games played in 2023. 

Lions

Jared Goff: Jared Goff has been lights-out when at home. He averaged 280 passing yards per game at Ford Field in 2023 with 19 passing touchdowns. Look for Goff to continue that success in what should be a shootout, according to the game total at DraftKings. 

Rams vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

The Lions will win this contest, but it should be close.

Matt Stafford has two of the top receiving threats in the game, and Kyren Williams is a weapon on the ground.   

No team allowed more passing yards or touchdowns than the Lions in the second-half of last season. Expect both quarterbacks to air it out and what should be a high-scoring affair. 

Pick: Rams +3.5 (-115)

