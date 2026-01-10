Rams vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Passing to Paydirt)
The Carolina Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams to open NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
There were 59 total points in the first meeting, so there could be plenty of scoring again here to open up the NFL playoffs.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday, January 10.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+180)
- Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-140)
It’s not a sexy pick at a -140 price, but Davante Adams is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the league, and you know Matthew Stafford will be looking his way on Saturday afternoon.
The veteran wideout led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns this season, and he didn’t even play in the final three games. He still led the Rams with 32 red-zone targets, though, and had two touchdowns on just four catches in Carolina back in November.
Adams to score has been nearly automatic this season, and I’m honestly surprised this isn’t closer to -200 odds. He had a touchdown in nine of 14 games this year, and has been a full participant in practice this week.
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+180)
The Panthers found a good one with the eighth overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. The rookie wide receiver finished the season with 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, including hauling in one of his two targets for a 43-yard touchdown against the Rams.
The rookie did show some signs of wear and tear later in the season, but should be fully ready to go for a big playoff matchup.
McMillan had five touchdowns in a five-game span from November 16 to December 21, including that aforementioned score against Los Angeles. I’ll take him to score at this nice plus-odds price.
Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Colby Parkinson to go over his 2.5 receptions line is one of my best NFL props for this matchup, and I also like him to score:
The Rams tight end finished the season with two touchdowns in Week 18, which was the second time in four games that he had a pair of touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown to open December in Arizona.
Parkinson finished the season with eight touchdowns after coming into the year with five in his NFL career. He’s earned the trust of Matthew Stafford both overall and in the red zone. His 20 red-zone targets are second on the team behind only DaVante Adams.
This should be a high-scoring game, so let’s take a stab at some longer odds for Parkinson to score.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.