Rams vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Picking Parkinson)
The Carolina Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams as big home underdogs to open NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers stumbled to the finish, but they did beat the Rams as home underdogs back in November.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. Panthers in the NFL Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Panthers
- Kyren Williams OVER 79.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-128)
- Colby Parkinson OVER 2.5 Receptions (+123)
- Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+270
Kyren Williams OVER 79.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-128)
The Rams have split time in the backfield this season between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. While that may have taken away from Williams’ ceiling in the regular season, it also kept him fresh and ready for the playoffs.
Los Angeles will be locked in for this Wild Card matchup after losing in Carolina earlier this season. Williams had 72 yards on 13 carries in that one, but didn’t haul in his only target.
Taking Williams’ rushing yards over, which is set around 70, is an alternate option here, but the Rams have been using him more in the passing game recently. He’s had three catches for 21, 38, and 15 yards in each of the last three games.
On the season, Williams had at least 80 total yards in 13 of 17 games.
Colby Parkinson OVER 2.5 Receptions (+123)
The Rams have one of the best wide receiving duos in the game in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson has emerged as a threat out of the tight end position as well.
Parkinson has only gotten stronger as the season moved along, partially due to the injury to Tyler Higbee. Still, Parkinson had seven targets to Higbee’s six in the latter’s return in Week 18.
Parkinson has had at least three catches in six of his last seven games, and he was targeted four or more times in all of those contests. That includes four catches on five targets in Carolina.
The tight end’s receiving yards line is set around 20.5, but I’ll take the plus odds for him to get at least three catches instead.
Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+270)
The Rams tight end finished the season with two touchdowns in Week 18, which was the second time in four games that he had a pair of touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown to open December in Arizona.
Parkinson finished the season with eight touchdowns after coming into the year with five in his NFL career. He’s earned the trust of Matthew Stafford both overall and in the red zone. His 20 red-zone targets are second on the team behind only DaVante Adams.
This should be a high-scoring game, so let’s take a stab at some longer odds for Parkinson to haul in a touchdown.
