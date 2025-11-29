Rams vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Los Angeles Will Destroy Panthers)
The Los Angeles Rams now control their own destiny when it comes to not only winning the NFC West, but getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Thankfully, they have what should be a layup victory ahead of them in Week 1 when they take on the Carolina Panthers.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this Sunday's showdown and then I'll attempt to correctly predict the game's final score.
Rams vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -10.5 (-106)
- Panthers +10.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Rams -670
- Panthers +490
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-105)
- UNDER 45.5 (-115)
The spread moved half a point towards the Rams, from -10 to -10.5. The total has remained steady throughout the week at 45.5.
Rams vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Rams on the road:
I'm ready to say the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFL, and there's no other team at their level. They rank first in both offensive DVOA and defensive DVOA, while also ranking fifth in Net Yards per Play, fifth in EPA per play, and first in opponent EPA per play. They can steamroll any team they face, especially a Panthers' team whose metrics have been in the bottom 10 of the league despite their okay record.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean to the UNDER 45.5. Bryce Young is going to have nightmares about this Rams' defense, which not only has a strong secondary but also has one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. The Rams are going to have to score 30+ points themselves for there to be any hope of this total going over, and even then, it might not be enough.
Final score prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
