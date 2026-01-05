Rams vs. Panthers Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Los Angeles Set as Biggest Favorite of Weekend)
It looked like the Carolina Panthers’ playoff hopes ended with their Saturday night loss in Tampa Bay, but here they are in the Wild Card Round thanks to some help from the Atlanta Falcons.
Not only are the Panthers in the playoffs, but this 8-9 Carolina team is hosting the Los Angeles Rams, who finished 12-5.
Let’s get right into the odds for Rams vs. Panthers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, Jan. 10.
Rams vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams -10.5 (-105)
- Panthers +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -600
- Panthers +440
Total
- 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
It’s not a huge surprise that the Rams are road favorites in Carolina. They’ve proven to be the much better overall team this season, and the oddsmakers have made them double-digit favorites in the Wild Card Round.
Los Angeles’ moneyline odds of -600 gives the Rams an implied probability of 85.71% to advance to the Divisional Round.
Can Pesky Panthers Take Down Rams Again?
This isn’t the first time this season that the Panthers have been double-digit home underdogs against the Rams. Carolina took down Los Angeles as +10 underdogs back in Week 13, coming away with a 31-28 victory on a shortened week.
The Panthers didn’t look particularly outclassed in that one either. The Rams never led by more than seven, and Carolina was able to hold its three-point lead for the final 6:34 of play.
Anything can happen in a single game as we saw in November, but the Rams have been the much better team this season.
Los Angeles ranked first in the league with 394.6 yards per game while the Panthers had the sixth-fewest yards per game at 295.6. Both teams had nearly identical yards allowed per game numbers, though, with Los Angeles at 327.5 and Carolina at 327.2.
While the Panthers may not be able to topple the Rams again, they’re a solid look as +10.5 underdogs. Carolina went 10-5 against the spread as underdogs this season, including 5-2 as home underdogs.
The winner of this game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will likely head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, but they could host a playoff game if the other two games are upsets.
