Rams vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Los Angeles Rams have had a rollercoaster of a season and are now in desperate need of a win when they hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in Week 11.
Meanwhile, the Patriots season is largely over, but going 2-1 in their last three games is a great sign for the future of the team. Their young players, notably quarterback Drake Maye, has looked solid in recent weeks despite not having the offensive talent of other teams.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference showdown, including my best bet.
Rams vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -5 (-110)
- Patriots +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -225
- Patriots +185
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Rams vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Rams Record: 4-5
- Patriots Record: 3-7
Rams vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Rams are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five games
- Patriots are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Rams
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Ram's last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- Rams are 2-10-1 ATS in their last 13 games played in November
- Patriots are 1-8 straight up in their last nine home games
- Patriots are 2-10-2 ATS in their last 14 home games on a Sunday
Rams vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
- Neville Gallimore, DT - Questionable
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Troy Reeder, LB - IR
- Tyler Higbee, TE - PUP-R
Patriots Injury Report
- Christian Elliss, LB - Questionable
- Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable
- Sione Takitaki, LB - Questionable
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Questionable
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Questionable
Rams vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford: The Rams quarterback has had a bit of a boom or bust year, but if he wants to lead the Rams to a second half charge and a push for the playoffs, he can't afford to have anymore "bust" starts. It's now or never for Los Angeles.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The Patriots' rookie quarterback has been solid this season, sporting a quarterback rating of 84.1 despite not have a competent offensive line or any significant weapons to throw to. If he can stay healthy and continue to develop this season, that's a huge win for the Patriots.
Rams vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
I didn't hesitate to bet the Rams to win and cover in this one. I broke down the pick in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Patriots may have looked impressive in recent weeks, but let's remember the teams they faced; the Jets, Titans, and Bears. Now, they get to take on a much stronger team in the Rams, who have taken huge strides this season since their poor first few weeks.
Los Angeles is finally healthy and, despite the loss on Monday, looks like a much better team than its record indicates. It has some strong defensive play, especially from its pass rush, and I'm willing to bet on the Patriots struggling to move the ball against this unit.
I'll lay the 4.5 points on Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams -5 (-110)
