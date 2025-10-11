Rams vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Nacua)
The Baltimore Ravens are banged up and struggling, losing three straight contests to fall to 1-4.
The Los Angeles Rams dropped two of their last three games, but will look to take advantage of the Ravens’ woes as big road favorites on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. Ravens on Sunday, October 12.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Ravens
- Davante Adams OVER 23.5 Longest Reception (-115)
- Puka Nacua Anytime Touchdown (-135)
- Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-145)
Davante Adams OVER 23.5 Longest Reception (-115)
Davante Adams joined the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason and immediately formed one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Puka Nacua. Nacua is still the top dog for the Rams, but they’ve utilized Adams quite a bit as well.
Adams has a catch of at least 24 yards in each of his first five games with the Rams, including highs of 44 and 33 yards in their two road games in Philadelphia and Tennessee.
The Ravens have been susceptible to the deep ball this season, with Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Xavier Worthy, Jameson Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer all having catches of at least 24 yards.
There’s no reason to think Adams won’t join that list as the Rams look to bounce back from a loss.
Puka Nacua Anytime Touchdown (-135)
Rams receiver Puka Nacua not only leads his team, but the entire league, with 62 targets, 52 catches, and 588 yards through five games. He has two touchdown catches and a rushing touchdown to boot.
Nacua’s rushing touchdown came in Week 2, but he didn’t find the end zone via a reception until the last two weeks. He had 13 catches on 15 targets for 170 yards and a score two weeks ago, and 10 catches on 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown last week.
The Ravens have allowed four passing touchdowns in each of the last two weeks. Three different receivers scored in both of those games.
Look for Nacua to continue his tear to start the season in Baltimore.
Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (-145)
One of the few healthy starters left standing in Baltimore is superstar running back Derrick Henry. Henry has had a season to forget so far, with three fumbles and just four touchdowns.
But if the Ravens are going to score on Sunday, and they should given the total at 44.5, you have to think it will be with the ball in Henry’s hands.
The Rams have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season, which explains why this line is lower than it usually is for Henry, but that has to end at some point, and Henry has to have another game like his season opener (168 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries) again as well.
I’ll back Henry to be the focal point for the Ravens in Week 6.
