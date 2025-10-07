Rams vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
This has been the season of hell for the Baltimore Ravens. Not only have they lost multiple close games, but they're the most injured team in the NFL, and Lamar Jackson looks like he's about to miss a second straight game.
Things won't get easier for them in Week 6 when they host the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a mini-BYE after playing against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
Rams vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -7.5 (-105)
- Ravens +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -370
- Ravens +295
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-115)
- UNDER 44.5 (-105)
Rams vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 12
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams Record: 3-2
- Ravens Record: 1-4
Rams vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Rams are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games
- Ravens are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Rams
- Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games
- Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Ravens' last six games
- Ravens are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC West opponents
Rams vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Higbee, TE - Questionable
- Omar Speights, LB - Doubtful
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable
- Ronnie Stanley, OT - Questionable
- Roquan Smith, LB - Questionable
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable
- Kyle Hamilton, S - Questionable
- Chidobe Awuzie, CB - Questionable
- Emery Jones Jr., OT - Out
Rams vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
- Puka Nacua, WR - Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua is the betting favorite to be named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year through the first five weeks, sitting at +230 at FanDuel. His 52 receptions are nine more than any other pass-catcher in the NFL. He also leads the league in receiving yards with 588, which is 54 more than any other receiver. Any time the Rams play, Nacua is the player to watch.
Rams vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the OVER:
This is a game that I'd recommend waiting until Lamar Jackson's injury status is declared before betting on it, but as per my rules for the Road to 272 Bets, I have to place my bets on Monday, so here we are. To avoid the potential significant swing in the point spread if Jackson plays, I'm going to bet the OVER instead.
The Ravens' defense has been downright horrific to start the season, allowing 5.8 yards per play, and now they have to take on the best offense in football, as per DVOA and success rate. Matthew Stafford and company will be able to rack up points in this game, so it'll just be whether or not the Ravens' offense will contribute.
The Rams rank 20th in the league in opponent rush EPA, so if the Ravens stick to running the ball, they may find more success on offense than you'll think.
Pick: OVER 44.5 (-115) via FanDuel
