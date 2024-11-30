Rams vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
The Rams will try to get back in the mix in the NFC West with a win in New Orleans on Sunday in what could be a big day for Kyren Williams on the ground.
Williams will face a shaky Saints rush defense, but the Saints offense should continue to produce with some ancillary players in advantageous matchups like Taysom Hill and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Here’s how to bet three player props for Saints vs. Rams in this NFC showdown.
Best Rams vs. Saints Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 13
- Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Kyren Williams OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards
Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Hill continues to be among the most versatile players in all of football, fresh off of hauling in eight catches on 10 targets with seven carries for 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The Saints continue to deploy Hill in different ways, including goal line packages where he takes it into the end zone himself. Against a Rams team that is below the league average in EPA/Rush, I believe Hill can be used in a similar manner to the Browns game with heavy usage and another score.
Kyren Williams OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Williams remains the bellcow back in the Rams offense, rushing the ball at least 15 times in all but one game (a blowout loss to the Cardinals in Week 2). While he hasn’t been overly explosive, his volume dictates the bet here as he has cleared this mark in five of the last nine games despite averaging only four yards per carry on the year.
The Saints rush defense is 29th in EPA/Rush on the season, and with Williams being the clear top choice in the backfield, I can see LA deploying a ground-heavy approach en route to a close win.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards
Valdes-Scantling has emerged as the deep ball threat in the Saints offense after Rashid Shaheed went down with an injury, going way over this total in two of three games with the Saints.
MVS had one catch for five yards in his first game, then exploited with three catches on three targets for 109 yards against the Falcons and a two-catch, 87-yard effort against the Browns last week.
The Saints offense revolves around timely deep shots, which is going to lead to a handful of MVS targets. He’ll likely only need one catch to go over this total.
