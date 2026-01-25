Rams vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFC Championship Game (Passing to Paydirt)

The Los Angeles Rams scratched out two close victories in the playoffs thus far while the Seattle Seahawks blew out the 49ers last week to set up this NFC West showdown in the NFC Championship Game.

This, of course, will be the third meeting this season between the two division rivals. There were just four touchdowns combined in the first matchup, a 21-19 home win for the Rams, and then eight touchdowns in Seattle’s 38-37 overtime victory in the rematch.

The oddsmakers are expecting a relatively high-scoring game with the total set at 46.5, so there should be a few touchdowns on each side.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 25.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Puka Nacua Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+330)

The Seahawks didn’t need to use Jaxon Smith-Njigba too much against the 49ers last week, but he scored a touchdown anyway as he caught three of his four targets. The wideout should see more targets this week, though, against a high-powered Rams offense.

The wide receiver has already had two great games against the Rams this season. He caught nine of 12 targets for 105 yards in Los Angeles, then eight of 13 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the rematch.

The Seahawks are going to need to keep pace with the 49ers, and Smith-Njigba will help them do just that.

Puka Nacua did some damage last time he played the Seahawks. He hauled in 12 of 16 targets for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss, which was the start of a four-game touchdown streak for the wideout. He also had seven catches for 75 yards in the first meeting.

Nacua is the Rams’ top target and they aren’t afraid to let you know it; you just have to try to stop it. And with so many weapons in their offense, Nacua finds a way to break free.

Getting Nacua at plus odds to score feels like a gift this weekend in Seattle. He’s going to receive double-digit targets, and has even been used in the running game this postseason.

Colby Parkinson is one of those aforementioned weapons in the Rams’ offense, and although he’s not used nearly as much as Nacua or Davante Adams, he can fly under the radar and haul in a pass for six.

Parkinson had a touchdown in the Wild Card Round and then caught three of seven targets last week in Chicago.

The tight end scored in the first meeting against Seattle, and had two catches on four targets in the most-recent matchup. I’ll take a stab at this +330 price on Sunday evening.

