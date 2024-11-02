Rams vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Trust Both Quarterbacks to Show Out)
In what can be a turning point for both teams in a crowded NFC West, the Rams travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.
Both offenses have been paced by pass-happy play calling and each defense has struggled to find stops against it. With that in mind, let’s key in on both quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford to highlight our player props for this Week 9 showdown with division winner implications.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 9
- Matthew Stafford OVER 237.5 Passing Yards
- Geno Smith OVER 245.5 Passing Yards
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Matthew Stafford OVER 237.5 Passing Yards
The Rams' offense is starting to get healthy, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua (questionable for this one) returned last week, and the team destroyed an elite Vikings defense through the air.
Stafford passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns last Thursday and now faces a Seattle defense that is below the league average in EPA/Dropback this season.
LA’s offense is on the rise, continue to play on Stafford in two of the last three games.
Geno Smith OVER 245.5 Passing Yards
While the Seahawks won’t have D.K. Metcalf available for this one, the Seahawks' passing game should still have the upper hand against the Rams' defense which is 27th in the country in EPA/Dropback.
LA hasn’t been able to stop many teams through the air, and I think we are getting a discount on the Seattle passing game due to two quiet outings in a row for Smith and Co. Smith has passed for 212 and 207 yards, respectively in the last two as the team has been in blowout games, passing for fewer than 30 passes.
However, in a game that is set to be competitive and high-scoring, I expect Smith to pass for closer to his season average, north of 30 attempts. When Smith has passed 30 or more times this season, he has gone over this in all five games.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 Receptions
With Metcalf out, I expect the ball to continue to go JSN’s way.
The second-year pro has continued to grow into the pass-centric Seahawks offense, getting at least six targets in all but seven games this season. In the last five games, he is averaging north of eight targets per game.
Without Metcalf, I expect the Seahawks to continue to focus on Smith-Njigba, and with more volume, comes more catches.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.