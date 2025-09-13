Rams vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams got by the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the NFL season, and now they'll play their second straight AFC South opponent, the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans' offense had a rough first game, but facing the Broncos' defense in Denver is a tough ask for any team. Meanwhile, their defense kept Bo Nix and Co. in check. What does all that mean for the player prop market in Week 2?
Let's dive into my top plays.
Rams vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Elic Ayomanor OVER 2.5 Receptions (-137) via Caesars
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 241.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tony Pollard Anytime Touchdown (-120) via BetMGM
Elic Ayomanor OVER 2.5 Receptions (-137)
Elic Ayomanor only hauled in two receptions in Week 1 against the Broncos, but he saw the second-most targets with seven. That tells me that Cam Ward feels comfortable throwing it in Ayomanor's direction. That's why I'm going to take the OVER 2.5 receptions at -137 odds for Week 2. Three catches for the second-most-targeted receiver is not too big an ask, especially against the Rams' secondary.
Matthew Stafford UNDER 241.5 Passing Yards (-115)
If it wasn't for a big passing play to get a game-sealing first down against the Texans, Matthew Stafford would've gone under his passing yards total in Week 1. This Titans' defense had a strong showing in Week 1, keeping Bo Nix to throwing for just 176 yards against them. If they can put together another strong performance in Week 2, Stafford's going to struggle to go over his passing yards number for the second time.
Tony Pollard Anytime Touchdown (-120)
-120 odds for a touchdown scorer may not be anything to write home about, but I still think there's plenty of value on that bet. Tony Pollard had 18 carries in Week 1, and the Titans seem intent on keeping him as their primary running back. They're also going to lean on him as Cam Ward gets used to playing at the NFL level. If anyone is going to score for Tennessee, there's a great chance it's Pollard.
